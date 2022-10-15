Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain is coming back today with a cold front that will be working over during the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
An area of low pressure is bringing showers and storms to the area today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! A few showers will return late Monday night and it looks like a good chance of rain for Tuesday with a cool down. Get all the details here.
No rain today, but temperatures will be well below normal and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Cold Thursday night ahead. Find out how low temps will go and what's in store for Friday here.
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. …
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. You may want t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…