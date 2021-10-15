Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

 Skip to main content
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

