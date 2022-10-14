Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.