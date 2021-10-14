 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News