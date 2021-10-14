Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.