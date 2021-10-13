It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Peri…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tu…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.