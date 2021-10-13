 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

