Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.