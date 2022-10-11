Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Hurricane Ian is swirling toward the southern coast of the U.S. and in preparation, State Farm has activated its catastrophe team.
