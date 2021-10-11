 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

Local Weather

