Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is f…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.