Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Ian is swirling toward the southern coast of the U.S. and in preparation, State Farm has activated its catastrophe team.
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Warmer, but still below normal temperatures today in central Illinois. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Another unseasonably chilly morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Som…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see c…