Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. P…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
Lee Enterprises meteorologist Matt Holiner discusses the weekend forecast.
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.