Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
