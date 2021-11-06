 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

