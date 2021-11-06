Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees to…
Lee Enterprises meteorologist Matt Holiner discusses the weekend forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…