Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
