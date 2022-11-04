Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.