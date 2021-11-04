Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.