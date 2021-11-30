Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 de…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's l…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, Bl…