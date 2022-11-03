Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.