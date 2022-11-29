Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bloomington, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sun…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. P…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.