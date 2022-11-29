 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bloomington, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

