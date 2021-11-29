The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
