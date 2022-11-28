Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.