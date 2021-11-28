It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.