The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
