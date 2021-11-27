Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
