Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

