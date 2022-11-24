 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News