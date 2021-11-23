Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.