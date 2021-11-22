Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.