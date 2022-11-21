 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

