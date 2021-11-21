Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
