Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.