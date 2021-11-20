 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

