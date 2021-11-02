Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
