Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.