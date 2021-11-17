 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News