Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.