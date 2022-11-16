It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 24 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
