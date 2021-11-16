Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
