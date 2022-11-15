Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
