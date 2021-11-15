 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News