The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
