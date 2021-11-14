 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News