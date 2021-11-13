Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.