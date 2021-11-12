 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

