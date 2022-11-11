Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.