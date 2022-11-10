Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.