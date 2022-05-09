 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Bloomington, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News