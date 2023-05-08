The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 2:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
