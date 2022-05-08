 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

