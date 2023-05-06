Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.