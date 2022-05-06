 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

