Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado Watch is in effect for central and southern Illinois until 8 p.m. Saturday. Storms are likely and damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's the latest information.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain arriving this afternoon could contain some severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Isolated showers and storms continue across eastern McLean County, but all warnings have been cancelled. The severe weather threat has come to an end.
As a cold front sweeps across Illinois, temps will be falling for many. See how much temperatures will drop today and tonight and how long the rain will be sticking around in our latest forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Mostly showers today in central Illinois, but storms look likely for the southern part of the state and a few could be severe. Rain is expected for Friday as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
With a warm front working across the state Thursday, showers and storms are coming back. A few storms in southern Illinois could produce damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…