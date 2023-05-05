The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
