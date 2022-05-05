Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.